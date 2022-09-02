Manchester City's Phil Foden invites fan with dementia on surprise VIP day

Manchester City star Phil Foden welcomed a football fan with dementia to the Etihad Stadium for a VIP experience at the club.

Barry Carr, 84, regularly goes to City games with his grandson, Charlie Gibson.

Footage shows Gibson and Carr watching City's 6-0 win against Nottingham Forest before meeting Foden, who gifted Carr a signed shirt.

"Foden has been so supportive and telling us we're welcome to come whenever he wants and he always makes sure to say hello before the games," Gibson told the Manchester Evening News.

Sign up to our newsletters.