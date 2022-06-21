Psychic Uri Geller claims Nasa is lying about Mars discoveries and aliens

Uri Geller has questioned recent Nasa discoveries on Mars and has argued that UFOs have crash landed on the red planet.

“It’s definitely not natural or Mars-made. Any rational person, any logical person would tell you it can’t be a rock and is a twisted wreckage of something”, Mr Geller wrote on social media, sharing a picture from the Mars Rover.

The spoon-bending psychic has also previously claimed that aliens have carved a ‘Martian doorway’ on Mars using laser beams.