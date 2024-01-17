Martin Lewis urges households to check council tax band to save thousands

Martin Lewis is urging households to check their council tax band as soon as possible and save thousands.

The money-saving expert advised households to check if their council tax band is higher than similar homes.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday (16 January), Mr Lewis explained how the council tax banding system has not been changed in England and Wales since 1991.

“This is why so many people may well be in the wrong band around 400,000 estimated,” he said.

Mr Lewis then shared how people can check their council tax banding.