Martin Lewis debunks common Premium Bonds myth as ‘absolute nonsense’

Martin Lewis has debunked a common myth about Premium Bonds as "absolute nonsense."

Premium bonds, offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), are a savings product. Each £1 bond is entered into a monthly prize draw, with prizes ranging from £25 to £1m.

When asked by a viewer looking to buy a total of £10,000 in Premium Bonds whether they should buy them as a whole block or in separate amounts of £500 or £1,000, the MoneySavingExpert founder explained that theyre is "no clever way" you can beat the "random-chance lottery draw."