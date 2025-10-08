How did we go from being known as a nation that never talks about their feelings to being called “overtherapised”? Psychotherapist Ailey Jolie and mental fitness expert Maya Raichoora discuss the therapy boom, anxiety and negative self talk, rising depression rates and how for some, therapy can still be very hard to access. With host Emilie Lavinia, Raichoora and Jolie also discuss how to find the right therapist and whether therapy is right for everyone.