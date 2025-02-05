Meghan sends message to Billie Eilish in emotional Instagram video

The Duchess of Sussex sent a personal message to Billie Eilish in a new Instagram video thanking celebrities for their support for the Los Angeles community following devastating wildfires.

Meghan explained that she got in touch with a mother and daughter whose home was “left in ashes” by the blazes that destroyed more than 12,000 homes, revealing that among the 15-year-old’s possessions burned in the fire was a Billie Eilish T-shirt that had been left in the washing machine.

She told her followers she contacted everyone she knew to get a voice note to Billie Eilish, before opening a package to reveal the singer had signed a box full of merchandise for the 15-year-old.

“Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires,” the duchess captioned the video.