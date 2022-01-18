Meghan Markle reveals future business dreams with daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle has hinted at going into business with her four-year-old daughter Lilibet in the future.

Speaking to Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles on the final episode of her podcast on Tuesday (3 June), Confessions of a Female Founder, the pair discussed what it is like to work with your family members.

The Duchess of Sussex pondered: “I wonder if one day I'll be in business with Lili and we'll be building something”, to which Knowles replied: “Yeah, that's the best.”

Princess Lilibet, who is seventh in line to the throne, turns four today (4 June).

Last year, Knowles and the global pop superstar teamed up to launch haircare line Cécred.