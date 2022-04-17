Meghan Markle shares loving look with Prince Harry during Invictus Games

Meghan Markle shared a loving look with Prince Harry as the pair made their appearance at this year’s Invictus Games.

Fans of the royal couple have, in particular, praised the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.

In one clip that has gone viral, the pair could be seen holding hands as they sat down, before Meghan looks up at Harry with a smile on her face.

"Meghan is proud of her husband," one fan wrote, responding to the video.

