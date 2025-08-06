Meghan celebrates new As Ever venture with behind-the-scenes clip

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to showcase her new As Ever venture in a behind-the-scenes video of her lifestyle brand's 2024 Napa Valley Rosé launch.

Footage showed Meghan popping a cork, emblazoned with the brand logo, on one of the bottles.

The wine's product description describes it as evoking "soft notes of stone fruit, a gentle minerality, and a lasting finish" and "reminiscent of the finest Provençal styles."

While the first wine launch sold out within hours, Tuesday's (5 August) product was still available to buy as of 8pm BST on Wednesday.