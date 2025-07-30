Michael Palin issues sad update on end-of-life preparations after wife’s death

Sir Michael Palin said he has made end-of-life preparations as he opened up about the death of his wife, Helen Gibbins.

Speaking to On the Couch with Marie Curie, a charity from which Gibbins received care, the Monty Python star, 82, revealed he has made a will and his children "know where to find what they need to find should I die."

The podcast aims to encourage conversations around death and dying.

Gibbons, who was married to Sir Michael for 57 years, died in May 2023. They had three children together.

In the episode released on Wednesday (30 July), the actor said: "I kind of kid myself that I'm gonna be all right, you know, just go on and on. And yet I know that I won't because you feel tired at certain times and... you are slightly unsteady as you get out of bed."