Firefighters rescue dog trapped after falling 10ft into frozen pool

A dog was rescued after falling 10ft into an ice-covered water filtration pond.

Michigan animal shelter Pound Buddies received "frantic" calls on 7 March about a dog that had become stuck on the frozen pool.

They called Muskegon Heights Fire Department to rescue the pooch, who was standing on the surface of the 8-12ft deep pond.

The dog was assessed and found to be completely unharmed despite the 10ft drop.

"The logistics of getting the dog appeared a bit challenging at first, but then the big dog was called in," Pound Buddies said.

