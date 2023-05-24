Watch: Runaway cow flees horseback wranglers on highway

A group of wranglers were called to corral an escaped cow that was running along Interstate 75 in Michigan on Sunday 21 May.

The cow was initially stuck in a gravel pit and Michigan State Police troopers were called to assist in case the animal escaped and made a run for the highway, and that’s exactly it did.

A video shared by MSP shows wranglers on ATV and horseback chasing the cow along the side of the highway before it entered the northbound lanes.

The trooper used his vehicle to block traffic behind the running cow, allowing a wrangler to lasso the animal and return it to its pasture.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.