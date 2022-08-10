‘Game of Tones’: Orange lobster cheats death at Red Lobster restaurant

A rare orange lobster has cheated death after being rescued from a Red Lobster restaurant in Mississippi.

The crustacean, named Biscuit, was first spotted by workers who got in touch with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! - a franchise that is beginning to gain a reputation for saving lobsters.

Said to be a “one-in-thirty-million” crustacean, Biscuit was relocated to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, located one state over in Tennessee.

With two similar rescues of orange lobsters in the past year, research has begun into why they are becoming less rare.

