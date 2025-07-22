Molly-Mae issues AI warning to followers after fake perfume endorsement

Molly-Mae Hague has issued a warning to her followers not to buy a perfume supposedly endorsed by her, saying the clip was generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Love Island star explained in her latest vlog on Sunday (20 July) that a fan had approached her and told her they had bought a perfume she loved for a friend’s birthday.

“There's this clip going round on TikTok, which they do with loads of celebrities, where it's me, saying 'oh I love this perfume' in my voice, but it's AI,” the 26-year-old added.