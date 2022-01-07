Molly-Mae Hague has been criticised for comments she made on poverty and wealth equality that have since gone viral.

The Love Island star, who is now a social media influencer and the creative director of Pretty Little Thing, was speaking on the YouTube series The Diary of a CEO.

“I just think you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction,” Hague said, before firing back at people who have “slammed” her in the past.

“I’ve worked my absolute arse off to get where I am now.”

Sign up to our newsletters here