Monica Lewinsky admits she loved Bill Clinton as she opens up on affair scandal

Monica Lewinsky has admitted she fell in love with former president Bill Clinton as she opened up on the high profile scandal that dominated headlines in the late nineties.

The American activist spoke about her feelings for the former president when she appeared on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast on Wednesday (25 June).

The 51-year-old said: “It was 22 to 24-year-old young woman's love.

“I think probably everybody can relate to this, that are the way we see love evolves with every relationship we have.”