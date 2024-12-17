Martin Lewis’ foolproof way to win Monopoly this Christmas

As the festive season arrives, out come the board games — including the classic Monopoly.

Financial expert Martin Lewis has explained how to make the most money playing the iconic board game.

The MoneySavingExpert founder told Good Morning Britain how to maximise the income on your properties across the board, explaining that a common mistake is often immediately building up to a hotel.

He also shared which colour of houses on the board is the “primary set to buy” with the best return on investment.