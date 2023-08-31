Mother bear and her cubs enjoy evening stroll around street in Italy

A mother bear and her cubs have been captured taking a stroll around San Sebastiano Dei Marsi in Italy.

The bear, called Amarena, has been spotted by residents many times in the Abruzzo region.

This footage, captured by Gemma Di Pietro, shows Amarena enter the main street from some side steps, much to the amazement of residents, who gather outside their homes to film the bear.

Amarena is then seen waiting for a couple of moments before two bear cubs appear from the steps and rush towards her.

The three bears then head down some steps and into the darkness.