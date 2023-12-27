A mother who posted a tearful video sharing how she bonded with her daughter over Taylor Swift has since received a reply from the singer.

The fan, named Giny, posted a video on TikTok on Tuesday (26 December) and spoke of how she and her nine-year-old daughter had become closer over their mutual admiration for the 34-year-old singer.

Although they were unable to catch the singer on tour, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed watching her Eras Tour concert film at home.

Swift was so touched by the video, that she left her own comment.

She said: “You just reminded me of why this year has been so special. I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories that we made.”