We’re thrilled to be joined in the studio by bestselling author Naoise Dolan to discuss her latest book, The Happy Couple.

The young Irish author shot to critical acclaim following her hit debut novel, Exciting Times, in 2020, leading to many earmarking her as the “next Sally Rooney”.

We talk with Naoise about being labelled a literary “it girl”, navigating fame as a writer, as well as the loves of her life.

