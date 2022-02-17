Naomi Campbell has WhatsApp group chat with fellow 90s supermodels

Naomi Campbell has revealed that she and her fellow supermodels have a WhatsApp group chat and remain close friends.

The British model, actress, singer and businesswoman 51, rose to fame in the 90s alongside fellow ‘supers’ Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Kate Moss.

In a new interview with Vogue, Campbell confirmed that she and her supermodel friends "have a group chat" and that Crawford met her daughter when she was less than two weeks old.

