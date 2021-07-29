Nasa to launch slime into space as part of ‘blob’ experiment

Nasa is to take slime to the International Space Station (ISS) next month, in one of several experiments launched into space at the agency's facility in Virginia. The European Space Agency (ESA) investigation, known simply as 'Blob', will enable students to study Physarum polycephalum, a slime mould "capable of basic forms of learning and adaptation". By replicating experiments from ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, pupils will look to see how the mould is influenced by microgravity, compared to slime back on Earth.

Evelyne Cortiade-Marché, from the National Center for Space Studies, said Blob is a "unique experience that stimulates student curiosity".