Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday (4 September) after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Returning were Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Russia’s Andrei Fedyaev and the United Arab Emirates’ Sultan al-Neyadi, the first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit.

Before departing the ISS, they said they were craving hot showers, steaming cups of coffee and the ocean air.

Their homecoming was delayed a day because of poor weather at the splashdown locations.

SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago.