Charlamagne tha God says ICE agent who shot Renee Good ‘was the domestic terrorist’

Charlamagne the God has said that the real “domestic terrorist” is the man who killed Renee Nicole Good, after the Department of Homeland Security used the term to describe the 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Minneapolis last week.

United States Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that Good refused to obey orders to get out of her car and “attempted to run over” ICE officers. Noem’s statement has been described as “an abuse of the term” by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Speaking on his radio show The Breakfast Club, the host said: “I mean it was domestic terrorism but not from Renee Good. It was domestic terrorism from the ICE agent.”