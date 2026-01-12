New footage shows scale of destruction after UPS plane crash in Kentucky

Police have released new footage of the UPS plane crash in Kentucky in November, which killed 15.

Aerial footage from a police helicopter shows a thick black smoke enveloping the area outside Louisville Airport, where the cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff on 4 November last year.

A trail of fire and debris can be seeing cutting through multiple square blocks after the plane clipped buildings when its engine caught fire and detached from the plane body.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft was bound for Hawaii with 144,000 litres of fuel onboard when it crashed, contributing to the size of the blaze.