Samsung announces new AI-powered Galaxy S24 range in ‘new era’ for smartphones

Samsung has announced its new line-up of AI-powered Galaxy smartphones which the company says will launch a “new era of mobile”.

The Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra are due to go on sale on 31 January.

The Korean tech giant says the models are powered by what it calls Galaxy AI.

New capablities on the devices will use artificial intelligence, including real-time translation for voice calls and texts, a Chat Assist to suggest the right tone for messages, and note and transcription tools that can transcribe conversations, translate them, and even summarise them into bullet points.