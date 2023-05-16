NHS workers who quit jobs for OnlyFans reveal staggering amount they make an hour

A couple who swapped their jobs in the ambulance service for OnlyFans say they take “just as much pride” in taking saucy snaps as they did working for the NHS.

Kayley Winterson, 26, and Emily Rose, 28, say they suffered “extreme burnout” whilst working on the front line of the healthcare service and that they can now make “£150 in half an hour”.

“We were making our daily wage in the ambulance service within an hour on most days,” the pair said of their OnlyFans experience.

“We were absolutely crazy to be working 40 hours a week, to bring in £100 to £150 a day with a bit of overtime... [We] can earn £150 now in half an hour.”

