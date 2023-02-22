Norwegian babies left outside to sleep alone in freezing weather

Norwegian babies have been recorded sleeping alone outside in freezing temperatures, in a clip that has stunned social media users.

Olly Bowman told The Independent that he thought the phenomenon was a joke at first.

The Australian TikToker explained that he often sees babies sleeping around the cafes and streets of Oslo.

Bowman, who says he has spoken to parents, explained that babies are left outside as it is “healthier” for them, while parents use a baby monitor to keep an eye on them - but not all parents in Norway do this.

“It just depends on their parenting style,” he said.

