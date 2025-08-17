Fans excited for Oasis Dublin concert as band returns to Ireland after 16 years

Oasis fans in Dublin have paid tribute as the band return to Ireland for the first time in 16 years.

Ahead of the start of the first of two gigs at Croke Park yesterday (16 Aug), fans described their excitement at seeing the newly-reunited Gallagher brothers perform.

Sarah and Neil Charlton travelled from Southampton to see the band. “It’s just so nostalgic,” Neil told the Press Association. “All the songs and all the music from when we were growing up”.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, when Noel quit after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.