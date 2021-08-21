OnlyFans is to ban sexually explicit content on its platform after making changes to its terms of service.

The subscription platform allows users to pay for access to photos and videos by creators of their choice.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," a statement read.

The statement specified that "any content containing sexually explicit conduct" would be banned, and expect further details to be released in the coming days.