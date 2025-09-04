Paris Hilton puts up Christmas decorations for her children in August

Paris Hilton has put up Christmas decorations for her children at their Beverly Hills mansion - in August.

A video shared to TikTok by the 44-year-old on 28 August shows Hilton playing with her two children in their garden full of fake snow.

As Frozen’s “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” plays in the background, Phoenix, 2, and London, 1, can be seen putting outfits and props on the snow sculptures.

Posting the montage online, she wrote: “My Cutesie Crew had such a fun time playing in our backyard yesterday. London was excited to help me throw snowballs, and Phoenix was content bringing his toy lawn mower into the snow.”