Penny Lancaster on how Rod Stewart has supported her through menopause

Penny Lancaster has praised husband Rod Stewart for how he supported her through the menopause.

The model and serving police constable opened up to Davina McCall about her health journey on the Begin Again podcast.

Speaking about her rock star husband, the 54-year-old said: He's always stood up for and been the champion for the underdog. For the person that can't stand up for themselves.”

She added: “I remember when we talked in front of Parliament and I said, I know Boris Johnson's wife's not at that age, but he will forever regret the day he never gave HRT to women for free, because he'll soon find out exactly what it is all about.”