Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt shared the couple's first video of an ultrasound scan in her pregnancy announcement.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (16 July), the 29-year-old's carousel featured footage of the appointment, as well as multiple photos of her and the 31-year-old, and a sonogram.

Fans were delighted at the news, and Machine Gun Kelly commented: "These playdates bout to hit."

The Saturday Night Live star and the model went public with their relationship in March 2025 in Florida.