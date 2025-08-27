Peter Andre reveals his main worry for children Princess and Junior

Peter Andre has said he worries about the impact of “really scary” AI on his children Princess and Junior as they become adults.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (27 August), the 52-year-old was asked by host Josie Gibson if he worries about the influence of social media on his children.

He said that when social media started, “everyone was in it together and we didn’t know the pitfalls of it”.

“Now, I don't even think social media on its own is the problem, I think with AI involved in it, it's a whole different level. It's really scary now.”

The television personality also shared that he can't control his children as his father did to him. “They're adults now anyway... I have no choice.”