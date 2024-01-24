Amanda Seyfried takes ride-along with police as she prepares for new TV series

Amanda Seyfried and author Liz Moore met Philadelphia police officers for a ride-along on Tuesday 23 January, as they prepared to film a new TV series.

Seyfried will be playing an officer on the beat in Kensington in the series, which is adapted from Moore’s bestselling book Long Bright River.

The pair were visiting Philadelphia’s 26th Police District, which includes parts of Kensington.

They posed for pictures with officers that were shared on the district’s Facebook page.

The TV series is expected to land on the streaming app Peacock.