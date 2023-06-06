Rare and endangered orchid plant species blooms in UK for first time

A rare and endangered orchid plant species has bloomed in the UK for the first time.

The Florida Ghost Orchid, distinctive for its frog-like shape, could be seen on display in the Princess of Wales Conservatory at Kew Gardens in London on Thursday 1 June.

There were concerns the orchid might not flower because of the cooler British climate, with its usual bloom requiring high humidity and mild temperatures.

The Ghost Orchid was added to Kew’s orchid collection, containing roughly 1,300 different species, after being on display at the Chelsea Flower Show last week.