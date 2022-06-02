William and Kate’s children make Trooping the Colour debut alongside mother

The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined the royal procession in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time.

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, sat in the carriage with their mother and the Duchess of Cornwall as they passed cheering crowds.

The Cambridge’s children could be seen waving and pulling faces at the delighted spectators.

As they passed the Colour in their carriage, all three children bowed their heads in respect, as did Kate and Camilla.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.