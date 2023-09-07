Retired DJ paints £40,000 Porsche blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

A retired DJ’s car has become a local tourist attraction after he painted his £40k Porsche bright blue and yellow to support Ukraine.

Geoff Dunn, 66, says visitors to Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire regularly stop him for photos.

He makes sure he’s kitted out in matching blue and yellow clothes for the snaps - and even has themed Crocs.

Geoff, a former entertainer, says he loved the colour scheme before the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February.

Geoff said: “I’m just someone who’s always having fun and I’m never down. I love being centre of attention in a crowd.”