Elderly red panda embarks on ‘snack quest’ to keep fit and healthy

An elderly red panda is being kept on his toes with “snack quests” set up by staff at a zoo in Portland.

Eleven-year-old Moshu, who lives at Oregon Zoo, wanders round his enclosure in search of treats held by keepers in an exercise designed to keep him fit.

Footage shows the panda clambering on rocks and trees as he tries to get his paws on the snacks.

“He loves to climb and explore his exhibit. As he’s gotten older, his care staff have added ramps and special treats to keep things enriching for him,” the zoo said.

