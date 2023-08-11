Jump to content

Simon’s Calder’s Madeiran highlights: Discover this stunning island’s must-dos

08:11

Partner content: Jet2holidays with Madeira Islands | 1691740800

Simon’s Calder’s Madeiran highlights: Discover this stunning island’s must-dos

Since his first visit in the year 2000, The Indpendent’s travel expert Simon Calder has returned to Madeira many times. There are all sorts of experiences and attractions that keep him coming back for more, but some that truly stand out as his absolute favourites.

From splashing around in the volcanic rock pools to a gravity-assisted hilltop descent via a wheelless wicker car – and of course getting to know the backstory of a certain native superstar footballer – Simon picks out his favourite Madeira experiences.

Up next

00:30

Love Island winner Jess Harding reveals why she put on weight in villa

01:10

First look: King Charles coronation coin released by Royal Mint

01:18

Megyn Kelly criticised after attacking USWNT over World Cup exit

00:50

One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man

Editor’s Picks

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

00:50

One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man

03:19

Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:45

Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival

More Editor’s Picks

02:14

Watch: Donald Trump’s third indictment explained

02:48

NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

08:17

Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

04:59

Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground

More On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

03:37

What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

More Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

03:19

Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:48

NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:45

Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival

08:17

Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

More Music Box

01:46

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO on the magic of the music festival

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

Love Lives

00:50

One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man

01:05

Why you should never meet your heroes

37:03

Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’

00:50

How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood

More Love Lives

01:26

The power of writing your own music as a female artist

46:33

Freya Ridings: ‘I was an outcast until I found out I could sing’

00:59

How Tom Cruise helped Hayley Atwell during Mission Impossible

01:25

Hayley Atwell reveals how to stop men approaching her in clubs

Travel Smart

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

More Travel Smart

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

News

00:29

Satellite images show wildfire smoke blowing across Hawaiian islands

01:01

Hawaii wildfires ‘largest natural disaster in state history’

00:29

Maui wildfires latest: Watch airplane land surrounded by orange flames

01:24

Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight returns safely to earth

More News

00:36

Church burns after Russian strike on residential area of Zaporizhzhia

00:38

RNLI rescue migrant casualties ‘found in’ English Channel

00:29

Fire rips through Harvester restaurant as firefighters tackle blaze

00:29

Hawaii wildfires ‘like apocalypse’, says local who was burnt in blaze

Sport

00:35

Tyson Fury reveals gruesome reason behind signature ‘husky’ voice

01:47

Airport backs Luton Town with giant flight path message

00:33

Urinals in Jaguars training facility test how hydrated NFL stars are

01:06

‘It was pretty wild’: F1 champion Max Verstappen learns how to drift

More Sport

01:29

Meet daredevil, 10, embarking on quest to try every extreme sport

01:29

Manchester United legend Roy Keane stars in new kit announcement

01:44

Simon Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis live on radio

00:29

England players console Nigeria goalkeeper after winning on penalties

Climate

00:34

Cars submerged by muddy water as heavy flooding hits Massachusetts

00:25

Roadside devastated as Hurricane Dora tears through Hawaii

00:30

Italy: Landscapes in Sardinia left charred after wildfires

02:27

Ecosystem thrives in volcanic caves beneath ocean hydrothermal vents

More Climate

00:31

Lightning strikes near highway amid severe weather warnings

00:26

Alaska house crashes into river as glacier flooding batters riverbank

02:21

Explained: London’s Ulez scheme and how it works

00:57

Brighton Pride celebrations in full swing despite Storm Antoni winds

Culture

00:39

Steph Curry joins Paramore on stage to sing with Hayley Williams

01:34

Statues of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards unveiled in hometown

00:37

‘I would be dead if I hadn’t escaped violent parents’, claims Ruby Wax

01:16

Mic that Cardi B hurled at fan sells for nearly $100,000 on eBay

More Culture

00:41

Malin Andersson says Ryanair refused her to board flight

00:22

Kim Kardashian shares she recently broke shoulder in surprise update

00:33

Moment Irish radio stations play Sinead O’Connor in sync for funeral

02:01

Ne-Yo takes back apology for comments on children transitioning

Galaxy The Ripple Effect

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

More Galaxy The Ripple Effect

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

