Simon’s Calder’s Madeiran highlights: Discover this stunning island’s must-dos

Since his first visit in the year 2000, The Indpendent’s travel expert Simon Calder has returned to Madeira many times. There are all sorts of experiences and attractions that keep him coming back for more, but some that truly stand out as his absolute favourites.

From splashing around in the volcanic rock pools to a gravity-assisted hilltop descent via a wheelless wicker car – and of course getting to know the backstory of a certain native superstar footballer – Simon picks out his favourite Madeira experiences.