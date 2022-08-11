Royal Mint special coin collection features Queen's signature for the first time

A new collection of coins by the Royal Mint has been unveiled to celebrate the Queen's reign, featuring Her Majesty's signature for the first time.

The three £5 coins focus on the Queen's honours and awards, her work with charities and as a patron, and the Commonwealth.

Royal Mint said that the collection is a "celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s dedication throughout her remarkable reign."

Each coin retails for between £172.50 and $2,865.

