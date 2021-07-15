Prince Charles is reluctant to hand his brother Edward the Duke of Edinburgh title, the Sunday Times reported.

Prince Edward was granted the Early of Wessex title by the Queen after his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. It has long been expected that he would inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title upon the death of his late father.

But when Prince Philip died in April, the title reverted to his eldest son, Charles, who holds the power to bestow the honour. And Charles is reportedly unsure whether to grant the title to Edward or leave it in abeyance.