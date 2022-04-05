Prince Charles welcomes Queen of Spain to open County Durham art exhibition

Prince Charles welcomed the Queen of Spain, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, to Auckland Castle in County Durham on Tuesday (5 April).The royals opened an exhibition of Francisco de Zurbaran's Jacob and His Twelve Sons paintings at the Spanish Gallery in Bishop Auckland. The gallery has been home to the series of paintings for over 250 years.The Prince of Wales greeted Queen Letizia outside the castle with a kiss on her hand and cheeks.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.