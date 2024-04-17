Prince Harry makes surprise video address during Travalyst annual meeting

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise video appearance at the annual general meeting of his Travalyst organisation on Tuesday, 17 April.

In the meeting, Prince Harry urged the travel industry to “do better” by communities acting as custodians of tourist destinations.

The non-profit aims to encourage the tourism sector to become more sustainable and make eco-choices simpler for travellers.

"Not one entity can own sustainability," Harry told the meeting.

Sally Davey, Travalyst’s chief executive officer, said: “I think having Prince Harry involved in these sorts of discussions is vital. It demonstrates how critical it is to have community voices at the heart of everything that we’re doing."