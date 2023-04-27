Hugh Grant arrives at High Court ahead of Prince Harry’s privacy trial against NGN

Hugh Grant arrived at the Rolls Buildings, used by the High Court of Justice, in central London on Thursday 27 April, for the conclusion of News Group Newspapers (NGN) phone hacking hearing.

The actor will not give evidence at the hearing and is attending to watch the proceedings.

NGN, publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, is bringing a bid to have claims by the Duke of Sussex over alleged unlawful information gathering at The Sun thrown out.

