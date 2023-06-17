Prince Louis’ best moments from Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis stole the show at today's Trooping the Colour (17 June), being his usual cheeky self in front of the thousands of people out in the crowds.

The young royal, 5, waved to crowds, fiddled with his hair, gave a salute, and even mimicked his behaviour from last year's Trooping the Colour, by covering his ears as the flypast took place.

Just weeks ago, the tot won over the nation with his appearance at King Charles III's coronation.

Today marks the King's first Trooping the Colour as monarch.