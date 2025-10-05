Prince William ‘deeply proud’ as he unveils finalists for Earthshot Prize 2025

The Prince of Wales has said he is “deeply proud” of his Earthshot prize as he unveiled the 2025 finalists.

In November, at a final held in Rio De Janeiro, 15 finalists will compete to win £1million across five different categories to help them further develop their ideas designed to “repair” the planet.

Announcing this year’s finalists, William said: “The people behind these projects are heroes of our time, so let us back them. Because, if we do, we can make the world cleaner, safer and full of opportunity – not only for future generations, but for the lives we want to lead now.”

“I am deeply proud of what the Earthshot Prize has done in its first five years and I’m enormously excited for the next five.” When the prize was launched in 2020, scientists made it clear that significant environmental changes had to be made by 2030.