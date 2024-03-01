Prince William downs shot and pulls pint with Rob McElhenney during Wrexham visit

The Prince of Wales declared Wrexham are every football fan’s second club as he downed a shot and pulled a pint in the supporters’ home bar – and joked it needed time to settle.

William quizzed diehard fans about their fairytale ride with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who bought Wrexham AFC and revived the club’s fortunes.

The future King met McElhenney and regulars in the Turf pub, a stone’s throw from Wrexham’s ground, and praised their achievements, which have boosted tourism and last season saw the club promoted to the Football League after a 15-year absence.