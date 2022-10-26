Princess Kate becomes patron of Army officer’s Antarctica challenge

Kate Middleton has become the patron of an Army officer’s challenge to travel over 1,000 miles across the frozen continent.

Captain Preet Chandi is setting out to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported.

She will have to endure temperatures of minus 50 degrees and wind speeds up to 60 mph, while hauling her 120kg sledge.

The Princess of Wales spoke with Captain Chandi on the phone on Tuesday (25 October) to wish her luck on her trip.

Capt Chandi said it “is an absolute privilege to have the Princess of Wales as the patron.”

