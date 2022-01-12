Massive python blocks traffic as it slithers across the road in India

Drivers in the Indian city of Kochi were shocked when a massive python blocked traffic as it slithered across the road.

Cars were forced to stop for a few minutes as the giant snake made its way across the street.

A number of brave motorists got out of their cars to watch and film the serpent on its journey, while others could be heard beeping their horns throughout the disruption.

At the end of the clip, the python slithered away into the trees and bushes.

